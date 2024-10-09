Ariana Grande tells dejected ‘SNL’ cast that she doesn’t want to do ‘Wicked’ skits in hilarious promo

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande would like to get a few things straight before she returns to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

In a hilarious new promo video that dropped on Wednesday, the “Yes, And?” singer tells a gaggle of “SNL” cast members that she would “really prefer to not do anything ‘Wicked’- or ‘Wizard of Oz’-related,” referring to sketches.

The camera then cut to “SNL” cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernández and Andrew Dismukes, who sat on a couch facing Grande and were dressed, respectively, as the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man, all of “Wizard of Oz” fame.

After a hilarious beat in which Dismukes mulled over Grande’s ask, he replied, “May we come back in one hour?” Without missing a comedic beat, the Grammy-winner graciously responded, “Sure.”

Grande, of course, will star as Glinda in next month’s “Wicked,” the cinematic adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical (and novel upon which it’s based).

She previously appeared on “SNL” as the musical guest in 2014 and 2024. She did double duty as both the host and musical guest in March 2016.

This week, she will be joined by musical guest Stevie Nicks.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

