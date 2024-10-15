Mariah Carey has the most perfectly diva complaint. We don’t disagree

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to look her best at all times.

In a clip from her appearance on iHeart Radio’s “Las Culturistas Podcast,” the superstar singer shared her dislike for the lighting in public spaces, which she finds less than flattering.

“I can’t with the overhead lighting,” Carey said. “Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me.”

According to the 55-year-old legendary singer, “I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting in elevators, doorway, gyms.”

“Not that I go to the gym,” she added. I’m just saying.”

“It’s hideous lighting,” she said. “The sun is okay if it’s sunset, I’ll gladly go outside and put a little hat on or whatever and that’ll be pretty because the sunlight caresses your skin.”

Although sunlight, Carey pointed out, also has a downside.

“It’s bad for you so you have to be careful,” she said. “But overhead lighting, I don’t think so, honey.”

And lest you think she wasn’t serious about her dislike for overhead lighting, Carey added one more thing.

“It makes me sick,” she said.

