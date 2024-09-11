‘Do not be conspicuous’: Spanish city billboards urge British tourists to keep their clothes on and behave

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in the Spanish city of Malaga have posted billboards that aim to educate tourists on appropriate behavior during their visit, including one that reminds them to wear clothes.

The four different signs, which were posted on X by the local tourist board on Saturday, feature the British flag and a message in English, with a smaller Spanish version below.

Malaga, which sits on the Costa del Sol in the Andalusia region in southern Spain, has long been popular with British holidaymakers, with low-cost flights from airports across the United Kingdom.

Since the 1970s, Brits have flocked to the Costa del Sol for a week of guaranteed good weather with all the trappings of home, from endless pints of lager to a full English breakfast.

But locals have become increasingly fed up with the behavior of some visitors, and there were demonstrations this summer that protested the crowds, gentrification and increased housing costs linked to tourism.

Now, city hall has launched a campaign that aims to cut down on some of the more visible examples of bad behavior.

“Dress completely,” reads one. “Both on the street and in public places always wear an upper garment for respect and hygiene.”

Another takes aim at the electric scooters that have become a common sight in the city.

“Sidewalks are for pedestrians,” it reads. “If you use scooters or bicycles, do so in the spaces legally designated for this purpose, in compliance with municipal ordinances.”

A third appeals for visitors to look after their surroundings.

“Keep the city clean,” it reads. “Use litter garbage cans, containers and other services. Be careful with monuments, historical heritage, gardens and public furniture.”

And the final billboard asks for some consideration around noise.

“Do not be conspicuous,” it reads. “Do not shout, sing or turn up the volume of your music. Respect the resting hours of your neighbors, including the elderly, the sick, children and essential workers.”

This is not the first time that Malaga has attempted to change tourist behavior.

Last year, city hall announced that anyone seen in the street or public spaces without clothes, or wearing only underwear, would face fines of up to €750 ($825).

The city is one of many in Spain and its islands that is pushing back against the impact of tourism.

Last month, the government of Barcelona – where thousands have been protesting against mass tourism – announced that it will bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028, as it seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city liveable for residents.

In May, there were further crackdowns on party boats and public drinking on the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.

And in April, locals in the Canary Islands protested against excessive tourism, blaming visitors for pricing them out of their homes and causing environmental damage.

CNN’s Amarachi Orie contributed to this report.

