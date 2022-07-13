Skip to Content
Richest women in music


Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live


Nicky J Sims // Getty Images

#23. Agnetha Fältskog (tie)

Agnetha Fältskog attends the first performance of ABBA’s “Voyage”


Steve Jennings // Getty Images

#23. Pink (tie)

Pink performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley


Robert Kamau // Getty Images

#23. Jessica Simpson (tie)

Jessica Simpson on a Manhattan street


David Crotty // Getty Images

#23. Ariana Grande (tie)

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards


Gareth Cattermole // Getty Images

#22. Adele

Adele performs on stage


Rob Verhorst // Getty Images

#19. Tina Turner (tie)

Tina Turner performs on stage at the GelreDome


Matthew Baker // Getty Images

#19. Diana Ross (tie)

Diana Ross performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival


Mark Sagliocco // Getty Images

#19. Bette Midler (tie)

Bette Midler attends the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards


George Napolitano // Getty Images

#17. Anni-Frid Lyngstad (tie)

Anni-Frid Lyngstad attends the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame


LOIC VENANCE // Getty Images

#17. Shakira (tie)

Shakira at the screening of the film “Elvis”


ANGELA WEISS // Getty Images

#15. Mariah Carey (tie)

Mariah Carey on stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards


Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images

#15. Lady Gaga (tie)

Lady Gaga attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala


Jacopo M. Raule // Getty Images

#14. Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event


Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#13. Cher

Cher attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala


Terry Wyatt // Getty Images

#8. Trisha Yearwood (tie)

Trisha Yearwood performs onstage at Country Music Hall of Fame


Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images

#8. Taylor Swift (tie)

Taylor Swift performs during the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony


Andreas Rentz // Getty Images

#8. Shania Twain (tie)

Shania Twain arrives for the ZFF Golden Icon Award ceremony


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#8. Jennifer Lopez (tie)

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award onstage


Kevin Kane // Getty Images

#8. Barbra Streisand (tie)

Barbra Streisand performs onstage at Madison Square Garden


James Devaney // Getty Images

#7. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham visits ABC’s “Good Morning America”


Arturo Holmes // Getty Images

#5. Gloria Estefan (tie)

Gloria Estefan attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards


Robert Gauthier // Getty Images

#5. Beyoncé Knowles (tie)

Beyonce at 63rd Grammy Awards at Staples Center


Jason Kempin // Getty Images

#4. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert


Kevin Mazur // Getty Images

#3. Céline Dion

Celine Dion speaks on stage at a live event


John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021 // Getty Images

#2. Madonna

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards


Jeremy Moeller // Getty Images

#1. Rihanna

Rihanna outside the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week

