20 metros with the most tour and travel guides
Tourists and a male tour guide with a microphone in the bus
#20. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Hilton Head, South Carolina, lighthouse at dusk
#19. Savannah, Georgia
The cobblestone River Street in Savannah, Georgia
#18. Monroe, Louisiana
Rusty bridge over the river downtown Monroe, Louisiana
#17. Staunton, Virginia
Historic district view of Staunton, Virginia
#16. Anchorage, Alaska
Aerial View of a Sunset over Downtown Anchorage, Alaska
#15. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Aerial View of the Virginia Aquarium Dolphin Trip boat
#14. Logan, Utah
Aerial View of Logan, Utah
#13. New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans horse and carriage buggy tour
#12. San Luis Obispo, California
San Luis Obispo at the main historic Monterey Street
#11. Bend, Oregon
Aerial view of the Old Mill District in Bend
#10. Kahului, Hawaii
View of Kahului and the West Maui Mountains
#9. Bowling Green, Kentucky
Main streets running through Bowling Green
#8. Grants Pass, Oregon
Balloon and kite festival in Grants Pass, Oregon
#7. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
A Gettysburg battlefield tour bus travels through the center of town
#6. St. George, Utah
White temple and red rock mountains in St. George, Utah
#5. Rapid City, South Dakota
Aerial view of Rapid City, South Dakota
#4. Asheville, North Carolina
The Biltmont Estate in Asheville, North Carolina
#3. Prescott, Arizona
Aerial view of a fall day in Prescott
#2. Beckley, West Virginia
This is a photo of the Bridge in Beckley, West Virginia
#1. Flagstaff, Arizona
Route 66 logo on the ground in front of historic train station
