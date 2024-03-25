Wind and sun are free, but it’s harder to get renewable energy projects built these days. Here’s why

SPRAKEBUELL, Germany (AP) — These are turbulent times for wind and solar energy. High interest rates needed to finance renewable projects are coming on top of long waits to buy equipment. And those headwinds are blowing at a time when investment needs to massively ramp up to meet ambitious climate goals by generating electricity without producing greenhouse gases. In poorer countries, financing is even costlier and projects stall even where sunshine is an obvious power source. A gusty village of 260 people in north Germany has already become self-sufficient in renewable energy and could offer ideas for solutions for other parts of the world.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.