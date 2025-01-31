Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Respiratory Virus Cases Rising

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Cases of respiratory viruses - especially the flu - are on the rise in the Borderland and nationwide. 

El Paso has already had one reported flu death this season, a 13-year-old girl with pre-existing conditions.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross and ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie discuss how you can protect you and your family from the flu, COVID, and RSV, the symptoms to watch for and when you should see your doctor.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

