Long lines for drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces; supplies run out after just 2 hours

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dozens and dozens of drivers waited in a long line outside the Department of Health facility for the first day of drive-thru coronavirus screenings in Las Cruces.

The screenings were supposed to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or as long as supplies lasted. After nearly two hours, it appeared supplies ran out as police turned away drivers still waiting in line.

Earlier, police had advised the media members who were observing the testing process to stay across the street from the testing area as a precaution.

Residents showing symptoms or those who have traveled to Europe or affected areas were prioritized for the screenings, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

“Those without symptoms of COVID-19 infection do not need testing for COVID-19,” the agency had said. “We are currently in allergy season, and having allergy symptoms such as sneezing, and itchy eyes, nose or throat is not an indication for testing.”

Friday was the first day of testing for the virus. An additional screening, also while supplies last, will be held Monday.