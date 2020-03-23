El Paso County virus cases jump to 14 – including Fort Bliss

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- County health officials said Monday that four new coronavirus cases had been confirmed among El Paso residents.

That brought the total to 10 individuals reported by the El Paso Department of Public Health as being infected. In addition, Fort Bliss tallied four cases as of Monday - bringing the total for the El Paso area to 14.

Officials said one of the four new cases involved a woman in her 50s who had traveled within the U.S. recently. They said she was currently self-isolating and recovering at home.

The three other El Paso residents identified as new cases were also reported to be self-isolating and recovering at home. Officials didn't have any further information on those cases because they said all three tested positive at labs other than the county's Public Health Laboratory.