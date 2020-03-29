29 new virus cases in New Mexico brings total to 237; no new infections in Doña Ana County

Health

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 29 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state total to 237.

None of the additional cases were reported in Doña Ana County, which remained at 17 total.

The most recent cases from Sunday included:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in Eddy County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

The number of deaths in the state related to the virus remained at two, officials said, who added that 22 people were currently hospitalized across the state. They said 26 patients diagnosed with the infection have since recovered.