El Paso Children’s Hospital employee becomes 2nd local healthcare worker diagnosed with virus

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Children's Hospital employee became the second know case of a local healthcare worker being infected with the coronavirus.

Hospital officials confirmed the case Tuesday evening and indicated it was travel-related.

"The employee traveled to a low-risk location and upon their return had been screened and required to self-monitor for any symptoms," a hospital spokeswoman said.

The employee was allowed to return to work after showing no symptoms. However, officials said after others who traveled with that worker did show potential signs of the virus, the hospital isolated the employee and ordered up a test - which came back positive.

"At this time the employee continues to self-isolate and remains asymptomatic," the spokesperson said. "At this time, this is considered a low-risk situation... (Public health) officials have reassured us that based on the employee being asymptomatic they are at low risk of transmission to others."

The hospital and the city's health department said the employee's recent close contacts had been identified and notified of the situation.

On Monday, a doctor at Los Palmas Medical Center became the first reported case of a healthcare worker being infected in the Borderland.