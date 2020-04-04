El Paso hits triple-digits in virus cases with ‘dramatic’ growth predicted: See the case map

Health

EL PASO, Texas — The number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County reached triple digits Saturday evening, as health officials confirmed a total of 106 cases and predicted that number will "accelerate dramatically over the next several weeks."

As officials reported ten additional cases over the past 24 hours, they implored El Pasoans to stay home as required by city and county orders in place.

“It is unfortunate that we have now seen our numbers grow past one hundred, but this is only the beginning. As I have repeatedly stated, we will continue to see our numbers escalate without the community’s strict cooperation,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

He added, “This disease must be taken seriously and the best protection against COVID-19 is for us to stay apart from others, including our loved ones — as difficult as this is for us.”

Of the 106 people diagnosed with the virus, officials said 26 were hospitalized on Saturday — including eight patients in intensive care.

Two of those hospitalized are children being treated at El Paso Children's Hospital, officials confirmed earlier Saturday.

See the locator map and other demographic information below for more details on El Paso's confirmed cases from the health department.