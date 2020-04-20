4 virus cases detected at El Paso immigrant detention center

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Four people have contracted the novel coronavirus at the El Paso Processing Center operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

She made the disclosure in a tweet Monday afternoon, saying her office had confirmed the cases. But she didn't indicate whether those infected were employees or detained migrants.

"ICE must quickly act to test all immigrants and agents who come in contact with these individuals and release non-violent detainees to save lives now," Escobar said.

This is the second ICE immigration detention facility in the El Paso sector to experience a virus outbreak this month.

Members of New Mexico's Congressional delegation have called for a probe into conditions at the Otero Processing Center in Chaparral after two virus cases were recently diagnosed there.

An employee and migrant tested positive at that facility, which New Mexico lawmakers said raised "significant questions about ICE’s preparation and ability to contain the virus."

A Cuban immigrant released earlier this month from the Otero facility warned in an interview with ABC-7 of a virus threat inside it.

57-year-old Juan Villa Rodriguez, who was detained there for five months, said he was deathly afraid of contracting Covid-19 because he and other detainees had no protection or social distancing.