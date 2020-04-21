Virus outbreak at El Paso Psychiatric Center grows to 42 cases, still 1 death

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of coronavirus infections involving patients and staff at the El Paso Psychiatric Center, where one death has already occurred, reached 42 as of Tuesday evening.

That represents seven percent of the county's 587 confirmed cases.

The new numbers were provided at a news conference by City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, who simply referred to the 42 cases as involving a health-care facility.

While he has declined to identify that facility with the outbreak, both ABC-7 and El Paso Matters have previously confirmed that it is the psychiatric center.

A long-time worker at the center died after being diagnosed with the virus earlier this month, according to a note sent to employees from the center superintendent that was obtained by ABC-7.

The El Paso Psychiatric Center is operated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and provides in-patient psychiatric services for up to 74 adults.

HHSC officials have repeatedly declined to discuss, or even acknowledge, the virus outbreak at the facility.

But the union representing workers at the center has alleged that "very little has been done to protect both clients and staff" there.

The Texas State Employees Union last week called upon Gov. Greg Abbott to take action to help better protect workers in state-run hospitals.