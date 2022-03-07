Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 11:40 AM

378 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths reported by health officials

Nurses treating COVID-19 patients
Sara Eshleman / U.S. Navy /MGN
Nurses treating COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas - The borderland's health officials report a cumulative total of 3, 330 deaths due to COVID-19. In CDC Week 9 there were 24 which happened between January through March 1. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 378 new breakthrough COVID-19 case, 9 were breakthrough deaths bringing the cumulative total to 172. 15 of the 24 cases reported today were not fully vaccinated.

There were also 651 additional cases were part of the delayed results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The CDC week closes with 2,125 active cases.

Health

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content