378 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths reported by health officials

EL PASO, Texas - The borderland's health officials report a cumulative total of 3, 330 deaths due to COVID-19. In CDC Week 9 there were 24 which happened between January through March 1. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 378 new breakthrough COVID-19 case, 9 were breakthrough deaths bringing the cumulative total to 172. 15 of the 24 cases reported today were not fully vaccinated.

There were also 651 additional cases were part of the delayed results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The CDC week closes with 2,125 active cases.