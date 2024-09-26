Skip to Content
High Desert Oral and Facial Surgery breaking ground on new Far East El Paso location

High Desert Facial and Oral Surgery
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new surgery facility is coming to Far East El Paso! High Desert Oral and Facial Surgery will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest office next month.

The team of surgeons currently operates out of three El Paso locations. They offer surgical options for patients needing dental implants, oral cancer treatment, cleft lip and palate corrections, and tooth extractions.

High Desert's newest location is expected to bring in new employment opportunities and strengthen the economy of the far east, the fastest-growing area of El Paso.

High Desert will celebrate the groundbreaking on October 1, 2024. The new location is located at 12780 Rojas Drive.

