Sixth human case of bird flu reported in Colorado, CDC says

(CNN) — A new human case of H5 highly pathogenic avian flu has been identified in Colorado, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Sunday that five human cases of bird flu had been detected in poultry workers believed to have caught the bird flu virus through direct work with infected birds. The latest case is from an additional worker from this cohort.

The workers had been involved in culling birds, a process used to control the spread of disease by selectively removing or killing infected animals. The six infected workers have experienced mild symptoms, including pink eye and respiratory issues, and all exposed workers have been offered antiviral medication, according to the CDC.

Genetic sequencing of a sample from one of the Colorado cases shows that it’s closely related to the first human case of bird flu discovered in Michigan, a sign that the virus has not experienced any changes due to antiviral resistance, according to the agency. These findings are “reassuring,” it said Friday.

A CDC field team, including epidemiologists, veterinarians, clinicians and an industrial hygienist, is assisting with Colorado’s outbreak investigation.

Since April, there have been 10 reported human cases of avian influenza in the US, four linked to exposure to sick dairy cows and six connected to infected poultry, according to the CDC. Friday’s confirmation includes the latest case in Colorado.

The virus has affected 18.32 million birds from 34 commercial flocks and 16 backyard flocks since April. The US Department of Agriculture is also reporting a growing number of infected cattle, with confirmed cases in 157 dairy cow herds across 13 states.

The organizations say they are working to respond to the ongoing “public health challenge” posed by the multistate outbreak of bird flu. In part of this effort, the full sequence of the detected virus has been made available to the public so researchers in the US and around the world can analyze it.

In humans, the CDC’s risk assessment for the general public remains low.

Poultry products are still safe to eat if they have been properly handled and cooked, the Colorado health department says. The CDC advises that everyone avoid close or long exposure to sick or dead animals, animal poop or bedding. Experts also recommend against consuming unpasteurized or raw milk due to the potential for contamination.

