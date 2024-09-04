How should parents prepare for virus risks this school year? A doctor explains

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — It’s back to school for many more students across the United States, which means back to kids gathering in close quarters and sharing knowledge — and viruses.

Vaccines are recommended for some illnesses, but there are also basic preventive measures that parents and caregivers should take to reduce the likelihood of getting sick and missing school — and passing on viruses to other members of the family.

To find out what to do, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner and is the mother of two school-age children.

CNN: What kind of virus threats should parents be ready for this school year?

Dr. Leana Wen: There are a number to consider. The first and most common are respiratory illnesses. To begin with, Covid-19 numbers are still high. The coronavirus is an extremely contagious virus, and it’s possible to contract it, even for those who’ve previously been vaccinated or have gotten it once before or more.

Peak flu season and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, season are coming, so we should anticipate flu and RSV activity to pick up in the coming months. In the meantime, there are other common respiratory illnesses, such as rhinoviruses and adenoviruses, that are constantly in circulation and easily spread in school-age populations.

CNN: There has been a lot in the news about mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and the eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. Are these diseases parents should worry about?

Wen: Mosquito-borne illnesses are far less common compared with respiratory infections. In 2024 (as of September 3), there have been 377 cases of West Nile virus disease and six cases of EEE.

There may be higher risk in certain areas, and people should follow the guidance of their local public health officials. Everyone should be aware of the potential risk of mosquito-borne illnesses and take steps to prevent them, such as reducing time outdoors between dusk to dawn, covering up with long sleeves and pants, and using approved insect repellent.

CNN: What about bird flu? Is this a threat to kids?

Wen: The guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that the risk of bird flu to the American public is low. Thus far this year, the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu has caused outbreaks among cattle and poultry. Thirteen humans have been diagnosed with it in 2024. All are individuals with close contact with sick animals, and there have been no cases of human-to-human transmission in this outbreak.

As a result, though bird flu remains an area of concern for epidemiologists and health officials, it is not something that should concern most Americans. Kids, like adults, should refrain from unprotected contact with cattle and poultry suspected to be infected, and they should not approach wild birds that appear ill or have died.

CNN: Let’s go back to Covid-19. The US Food and Drug Administration has just approved a new round of Covid-19 vaccines. Who should get this vaccine?

Wen: The CDC has recommended the new Covid vaccine that’s formulated against the KP.2 variant for everyone 6 months and older. I understand why they made this blanket recommendation; it helps to ensure insurance coverage for the vaccine and also simplifies the guidance.

At the same time, I believe this guidance is not nuanced enough. I think it’s very important for those most vulnerable to severe illness — namely, people who are 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions — to receive the new vaccine. It’s especially important if they missed last year’s vaccine.

Grandparents, aunts, uncles, parents and other caregivers who fit these criteria should be sure to get the updated Covid-19 vaccine. Those who are younger and generally healthy should also consider this vaccine if they have not had the coronavirus in the past three to six months. The vaccine reduces their chance of severe illness and can also help to reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus.

CNN: What about the flu vaccine? And isn’t there now a vaccine against RSV?

Wen: I highly recommend that everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine. They could choose to wait until October to get the flu shot so that there is a better shot of the protection lasting through flu season.

Individuals should consider getting both the flu and the Covid-19 vaccine this fall to help protect against both of these respiratory diseases.

There are three groups of people who are eligible to receive additional protection from RSV. The first includes older adults. Those 75 and older can get the RSV vaccine as well as those 60 to 74 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe disease from RSV. The RSV vaccine is also available to pregnant women to convey protection to their babies. An RSV antibody shot is now available to infants and some young children.

This means the RSV vaccine or antibody are not options for most school-age children and their parents. But grandparents, young siblings and others in their lives who are eligible for RSV prevention should consider taking advantage of the additional protection.

CNN: Are there some vaccines that people should get now versus waiting for later in the year?

Wen: Yes. The start of school is a good time to make sure that your child is up to date on their routine childhood immunizations. If any shots have been missed or put off before, now is a good time to get them.

The same goes for older adults. Grandparents and other vulnerable individuals who are in close contact with school-age kids should check with their primary care providers and make sure they have received their recommended shots. That includes the pneumococcal vaccine, which helps to reduce the severity bacterial pneumonia, and being current with the vaccine that targets three bacterial diseases — tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

CNN: With listeria outbreaks being reported, should parents avoid certain lunch meats?

Wen: Everyone should check their homes and make sure they do not have any recalled deli products. According to CDC guidance, people at higher risk for getting severely ill from listeria — including individuals who are immunocompromised, ages 65 and older, and pregnant women — should avoid eating meats sliced at deli counters unless they are heated before eating. That means most parents and children do not need to change their dietary habits for fear of listeria and can continue eating lunch meats.

CNN: What are some basic preventive measures that we can take to reduce the likelihood of our kids getting sick and missing school — and passing on viruses to other members of the family?

Wen: Everyone should wash their hands regularly with soap and water. Kids should be sure to wash their hands well when they come back from school and from playing with their friends. They should wash regularly during the school day, and, if soap and water are not always available, to use hand sanitizer.

People are still getting Covid. If kids will be seeing family members who are especially vulnerable, families could consider gathering outdoors rather than indoors. If indoors, increase ventilation by opening doors and windows. Taking a rapid test for Covid just before gathering could also help, and family members who are very worried about respiratory illnesses could also consider wearing a high-quality mask if indoor close contact cannot be avoided.

Other things, such as getting adequate sleep, eating nutritiously and keeping physically active, can improve our health and strengthen immunity.

Still, most parents of school-age kids — including myself — know to expect several rounds of viral infections every year, and this year will probably be no different. We can and should take steps to reduce the chance of infection, but we should also prepare for what happens when our kids catch viruses at school.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.