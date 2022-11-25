The Christmas shopping season begins with Black Friday today

EL PASO, Texas - The turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and stuffing have been stuffed away. Black Friday is here and it traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S.

There are two groups of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping day of the year: those who’ve been eagerly getting ready for months, and those who get a shiver down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered.

This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic, and stores and online websites are trying to spread out those deals a lot longer than one day. Major retailers like Target, Kohl's, and Best Buy started their Black Friday deals on Sunday, Nov. 20. Most deals will be available online once Black Friday ends.