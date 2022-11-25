Skip to Content
Holidays
By
New
Published 3:55 AM

The Christmas shopping season begins with Black Friday today

MGN

EL PASO, Texas - The turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and stuffing have been stuffed away. Black Friday is here and it traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S.

There are two groups of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping day of the year: those who’ve been eagerly getting ready for months, and those who get a shiver down their spine whenever the words “Black Friday” are uttered.

This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic, and stores and online websites are trying to spread out those deals a lot longer than one day. Major retailers like Target, Kohl's, and Best Buy started their Black Friday deals on Sunday, Nov. 20. Most deals will be available online once Black Friday ends.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content