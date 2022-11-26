Skip to Content
Holidays
By
New
Published 9:55 PM

El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program.

The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition of The Salvation Army, particularly brass bands, which have been associated with the organization since it began in late 19th century London, England.

The Christmas kickoff included live music and red kettles, as well as photo opportunities with Santa.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign benefit El Paso year-round, not just during the holiday season. The Salvation Army is also seeking bell ringers this holiday season. The Angel Tree program gives Christmas gifts to children in need.

For more information, including how you can donate, you can call 915-544-9811.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content