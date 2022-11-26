El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign

EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program.

The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition of The Salvation Army, particularly brass bands, which have been associated with the organization since it began in late 19th century London, England.

The Christmas kickoff included live music and red kettles, as well as photo opportunities with Santa.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign benefit El Paso year-round, not just during the holiday season. The Salvation Army is also seeking bell ringers this holiday season. The Angel Tree program gives Christmas gifts to children in need.

For more information, including how you can donate, you can call 915-544-9811.