Display of model trains decorated for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas - With the holidays chugging into full swing, what better way to get into the spirit than by seeing a display of model trains decorated for Christmas?

The Sunflower Bank’s Holiday Model Train Display returns for its second year with an enhanced, more extensive exhibit and a new collaboration with the City of El Paso’s 2022 WinterFest.

Viewing the display is free and open to the public at Sunflower Bank’s branch at 201 E. Main, Suite 200, in downtown El Paso. From November 21 through December 30th, 2022. trains will run daily from Monday through Friday between 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year in conjunction with Sunflower Bank’s sponsorship of the City’s annual WinterFest, there will also be special times for the public to visit on evenings and weekends.

channel your inner kid, put on your engineer’s cap, and enjoy festive, train-themed holiday cheer at the sunflower bank.

