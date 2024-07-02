Tips to avoid firework injuries this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fireworks don't just glow and sparkle, while they come with beauty, they also come with danger. With 4th of July days away, the tips you need to know to avoid a trip to the hospital.

"It is dangerous. Every year we have accidents where there's burns to the body, burns to the hands," said Danny Medrano Sunland Park Fire Chief.

Last 4th of July, his department was called out to 5 firework related injuries that required hospitalization.

"There's enough gunpowder in there to actually, burn through flesh and actually break bones," said Medrano.

According to the Mayo clinic, hands and fingers are the most commonly injured parts of the body. They account for about 31% of cases. These types of injuries often occur when people hold lit fireworks.

"We get people who try to hold a firework in their fist," said Medrano.

Common fireworks like sparklers are often assumed safe for kids. Children should never ignite fireworks.

"Different fireworks burn at different, temperatures, but they're well over a thousand degrees. Human skin starts to burn about 130 degrees, give or take," said Medrano. "So you can imagine that instantaneous, ignition or combustion of a firework will immediately burn the skin. It'll mean that we've seen a destruction of hands. hair catching fire or clothing catching fire."

Eye wounds account for about 14% of fireworks-related injuries. They're caused by the gunpowder, sulfur and charcoal that make up most fireworks.

To avoid firework injuries: