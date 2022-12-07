Canutillo Independent School District teaches students etiquette

Administrators with the Canutillo Independent School District have expanded the district's curriculum to include etiquette. They do so by bringing in Organiza Eventos, a local company, to teach 5th graders table manners.

The district says the Etiquette for Success program has been running for several years. At the event, students learned how to properly use forks and knives, set a table, sit correctly, and be polite.

Still, a social worker with the district tells ABC-7 that for many of the students, this is the first time they have experienced formal dining. She says many students take the lessons home to their parents.