Volunteers make beds for kids in need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local organization is making sure that no kids sleep on the floor in El Paso. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national nonprofit organization that just recently gained a local chapter in the borderland. Volunteers are trained in all the basic skills needed to construct a wooden bed. They cut, sand and hammer together the wood, and deliver and set up the beds once at the recipient's home.

Ramon Torres is a volunteer who first found out about the charity on facebook. He says after seeing how grateful the recipients were on his very first delivery, he was hooked.

"It became very evident the good this charity does for these kids. Now, they're no longer laying on a concrete floor. It promotes better health," Torres says. He adds that more money is needed, but so is time from volunteers. For more information on volunteering, or on applying for a bed, check out SHPELPASO on facebook.