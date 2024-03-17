Fields of Dreams Farmers Market debuts with delightful treats and friendly goats

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The inaugural Fields of Dreams Farmers Market welcomed vendors and community members alike, offering a delightful array of treats and attractions.

As vendors set up their booths, eager attendees trickled in, enticed by the promise of delicious cookies, brownies, and vegan treats. Jessica, owner of Escuela Vieja Farms, showcased fresh eggs, chocolate-covered pecans, and homemade fruit leathers with chamoy.

The community atmosphere was great as locals enjoyed the festivities and sampled the diverse offerings.

In addition to the culinary delights, attendees also had the opportunity to explore handmade bath products and soy candles offered by local craft makers, adding to the charm of the event.

Farmers market officials announced that the Fields of Dreams Farmers Market will become a regular occurrence, potentially scheduled to take place on the third Sunday of every month.