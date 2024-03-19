ABC-7at 4: Local organizations work together to raise funds for child who is recovering from heart transplant

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- 11-year-old Dallas was born with a rare heart disease called Ebstein anomaly. Last year, his family received news that he was matched with a donor. Dallas is currently recovering in the hospital and is getting treatment for his new heart. The Boozefighters and Team Gordo9 are teaming up to help Dallas and his Mom while he recovers in the hospital. If you would like to support Dallas and his family you can attend the family-friendly event at Bar 915 on March 23rd from 11 to 3 pm.

