Community Champion: El Paso Figure Skating Club crowned World Champions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Figure Skating Club just competed in the 2023 World Championships in Boston and they placed first overall in the team category.

The El Paso club was one of 46 teams that competed in the four day competition, skating past all of them to be crowed World Champions.

The El Paso team was comprised of 56 skaters, the second largest team at the event.

Community Champions are sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.