Skip to Content
Community Champions

Community Champion: El Paso Figure Skating Club crowned World Champions

By
Published 7:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Figure Skating Club just competed in the 2023 World Championships in Boston and they placed first overall in the team category.

The El Paso club was one of 46 teams that competed in the four day competition, skating past all of them to be crowed World Champions.

The El Paso team was comprised of 56 skaters, the second largest team at the event.

Community Champions are sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Community Champions

Jump to comments ↓

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content