Community Champion: Lexee Salas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native and Americas' two-sport athlete Lexee Salas flourished on the volleyball court and running course in her final year as a high school athlete and will now begin a new chapter as a UTEP Miner.

Salas got involved in cross country her freshman year after her sister Jacquee Salas competed in the sport. This season Salas finished in 10th place at the regional meet earning her first trip to the state meet where she placed 55th out of 148 runners.

“It’s definitely a sacrifice everyday," Lexee said. "Getting up in the morning to run, going to school, staying here until volleyball practice, it's alot. I’m here more than I’m at home.”

In addition to her success, for the month of September Salas earned the Greater Texas Ford Athlete of the month award in District 5A.

“All of my hard work definitely paid off," Lexee said. "I feel really honored to accept this award, especially knowing that Texas has all of these amazing athletes, knowing I can represent is important.”

Salas has an even stronger passion in volleyball.

She played setter and outside hitter for the Trail Blazers. This season she led the team with 75 servings aces and 654 assists.

The 17-year-old is thrilled to continue her academic and athletic career in her hometown as she recently committed to UTEP for volleyball.

“It means a lot to me knowing that I can represent my hometown," Lexee said. "Everyone here that knows me can support me and I’m just ready to go and prove them that they were right and that I can do it.”