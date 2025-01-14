ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan dedicates life to service even during her own heath struggles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a life full if service, an El Paso woman is still finding ways to help others even while battling a setback of her own.

Lea Rae Hugo might be bed ridden due to health problems, but that's not stopping her from helping people in need.

"Well, I started years ago, and I did it for 55 years," said Lea Rae Hugo.

She was first a nurse at William Beaumont Army Medical Center for 20 years.

"We have been friends since 1969 and, ever since then, she's always thinking of other people and wanting to help people," said Evaline Gomersall Hugo's friend.

Eventually, Hugo's desire to nurture went past her work within the hospital.

"When I was working at Beaumont that was the first thing they would say. "Lea Rae. Why don't you do a day care," said Hugo.

Hugo opened a day care center which she ran for 36 years. Taking care of children for working mothers. Meanwhile she took her efforts even further by offering her assistance to over 50 battered women. She helped them find a safe place to live.

Hugo also learned 5 pregnant teenagers were kicked out of their homes. With the help of local churches, she helped find them a safe place and items to get them on their feet.

"But then I was so sick, I couldn't do it. And I said, well, I can do it from my bed," said Hugo.

"She had this room packed full of things that people had donated. But she called and asked people to donate. And I was amazed at all of the other things that people had donated and she did it all," said Gomersall.

Because of her efforts to help those in need, Hugo has earned the recognition of this month's ABC-7's Do-Gooder.

The El Paso Community Foundation gives $1,000 in the Do-Gooder’s name to an organization of their choice. Hugo picked the El Paso Animal Services.

"I'm just amazed at how even though she's bedridden now, she's still wanting to help people," said Gomersall.

"There's always somebody that needs your help. And god didn't put us on earth not to give up. that's why we're here. It isn't for us to just go through life," said Hugo.

