Fun at-home Fizzy Rocket experiment to do with your kids during the virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

Entertainment

This is a very easy set-up and simple to do. My son asked me to do it over and over again. This Alka Seltzer rocket is fun and you can use household items. Just a reminder to please use your best judgment regarding your child’s ability to handle the materials.

What You Need:

-Alka Seltzer tablets

-Water

-Small canister I used an M&M mini’s canister. Anything small, a pill bottle or a film container will work.

*I would try this experiment outside or in an open space. It does get a tad messy and wet.

This experiment is a little tricky and you will get a different result each time you try it. Sometimes we had a giant explosion and other times it just a little pop.

Step by Step:

~Fill the canister 2/3 full of water.

~Tightly cap the canister.

~Step 4: Turn upside down and place it on a flat surface.

What’s Happening?

It’s all about the chemical reaction between the tablet and the water. When the chemical reaction takes place, carbon dioxide is released. With the lid on tight, pressure from the buildup of gas occurs and the lid explodes off. This sends the canister into the air like a rocket. Test it out and let me know how it goes.

🧫: If you have any fun S-T-E-A-M experiments send them my way. We can bounce some ideas off of each other with fun videos and pictures https://kvia.com/share/. 🤗

I found this experiment out of this awesome book that I purchased from Amazon. Chatterton, C. (2018). Awesome Science Experiments for Kids. Emeryville, CA: Rockridge Press.