El Paso kids John and Genesis dream of adoption

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA continues to profile some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.

El Paso: Meet 1st & 2nd graders John & Genesis. The brother and sister absolutely love going to the El Paso Zoo and seeing the animals.

Genesis loves to watch the giraffes because she says "Giraffes make me feel better if I'm sad." Here little brother, John, says his favorite animal to see at the El Paso Zoo is the penguin because he "likes the way they walk."

The outgoing kids are hoping for a forever home, and a family that can share their joys for nature, animals and just spending time together.

On this particular day, the kiddos had fun showing ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala what it's like to "walk like a penguin", or, make lion and giraffe sounds. It was a fun day at the Zoo for all.

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

If you'd like to learn more about the kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website.

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the borderland.

ABC Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a kid who's hoping to be adopted every several weeks in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.