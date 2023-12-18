Jesus Yañez, Military Monday honoree for December 18, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Master Sergeant Jesus Yañez.

Yañez served a total of 31 years in the U.S. Marine Corp, U.S. Naval Reserve, U.S. Army Reserve and the Texas National Guard.

He will retire at the start of the new year.

