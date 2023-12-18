Skip to Content
Military Monday

Jesus Yañez, Military Monday honoree for December 18, 2023

By
New
Published 4:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans,  with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Master Sergeant Jesus Yañez.

Yañez served a total of 31 years in the U.S. Marine Corp, U.S. Naval Reserve, U.S. Army Reserve and the Texas National Guard.

He will retire at the start of the new year.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content