Military Monday: Honoring Jonathan Enriquez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Jonathan Enriquez.

Enriquez said he works with the Air Force as an ammunitions technician. He served in Guam, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

We thank you for your service.

