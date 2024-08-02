

Made Trade

Sustainable bedding can improve your sleep. Here’s how.

A queen size bed laid cozily with white linen sheets.

Selecting the right bedding can mean the difference between a rejuvenating slumber or a restless night of tossing and turning. Love silky smooth? Or maybe stronger, heavier linen? Sleep hot? Or are you always too cold? Made Trade’s sustainable bedding guide has a variety of bedding options to match your individual sleep style. We dive deep into the properties of organic cotton, linen, Tencel eucalyptus, and bamboo lyocell, so you can upgrade your bedding with confidence.

It’s only been in the last couple years that getting quality sleep has gotten its moment in the spotlight. Blogs, podcasts, and an emerging direct-to-consumer mattress and pillow industry have made the case for the value of a restful night’s sleep.

However, what your bedding is made of, and how it makes you feel, is just as important as the pillow or mattress you lie on.

Certain natural bedding materials work better for different people depending on how they sleep, the climate they live in and the season of the year.

This guide breaks down the unique properties and benefits of the most popular sustainable materials used in bedding — including bamboo lyocell, organic cotton linen, and tencel — so you can find the right sheets for your best night’s sleep.

Organic Cotton

Cotton is one of the most popular fibers used in the textile industry today, second only to polyester (which we certainly do not recommend for bedding because it’s a type of plastic). Cotton’s durability and breathability make it one of the most widely used fibers for bedding, but there are some serious environmental concerns that come with conventional non-organic cotton. Cotton is one of the top three genetically modified crops in the world and accounts for 16% of all pesticides, although it takes up just 2.5% of the world’s arable land. So conventional cotton may be a good option for the bedroom, but is not a responsible choice for the planet.

Sustainability: Love cotton, but not the environmental baggage it brings to the bedroom? Allow us to introduce you to cotton’s far more sustainable cousin — organic cotton. Organic cotton is never genetically modified and is always grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, which means those nasty chemicals stay far away from you and your skin. Organic cotton bedding is better for the planet, healthier for the organic cotton farmers, and better for you, too. The organic cotton bedding we prefer comes with a Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification that ensures that the organic cotton was processed and manufactured in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Properties: Organic cotton is breathable and keeps you cool, even through the warmest summer days, and its easy care instructions make it a go-to fabric for many people.

Common types of organic cotton bedding:

Jersey cotton fabric is knitted, rather than woven, which separates it from most other styles of cotton sheets. It feels like a cotton t-shirt.

cotton fabric is knitted, rather than woven, which separates it from most other styles of cotton sheets. It feels like a cotton t-shirt. Flannel is the perfect bedding material for winter. Made with finely brushed cotton, flannel fabric feels soft, cozy, and a bit like fleece. A heavier-weight flannel is great for trapping in body heat to keep you warm.

is the perfect bedding material for winter. Made with finely brushed cotton, flannel fabric feels soft, cozy, and a bit like fleece. A heavier-weight flannel is great for trapping in body heat to keep you warm. Percale is a crisp, closely woven, plain-weave cotton fabric.

is a crisp, closely woven, plain-weave cotton fabric. Sateen is a soft fabric made using a satin weave

Who is organic cotton best for? Organic cotton is best for someone who wants a variety of options that can work year round in varying temperatures. Organic cotton tends to be among the least expensive and easiest to care for of the sustainable bedding fabrics, so it’s great for more budget-conscious consumers who don’t want a long list of complicated care instructions to follow.

Linen

Linen is made from the flax plant, which is fast-growing and requires little to no pesticides or fertilizers. It also requires far less water than organic cotton. In fact, growing flax sometimes requires no irrigation at all and only needs seasonal rainfall. Once a thriving industry in the United States, the majority of flax is now grown in Belgium. Parts of the Pacific Northwest in the United States are beginning to grow flax again, but it will take several more years for the industry to return in full force.

Linen is one of the most sustainable fibers on the market today, earning an “A” rating in the Made-By Environmental Benchmark for Fibers.

Properties: Linen fabric is super breathable (even more breathable than cotton) and its temperature-regulating properties work well from hot summer days to cold winter nights. Compared to cotton, linen is a heavier-weight fabric and is more durable and resistant to sunlight. While not initially as soft as some other bedding materials, linen gets softer over time with each wash.

Who is it best for? Linen is best for warm climates, or for people who want to be able to use one type of bedding through seasonal temperature changes. Linen sheets are an investment, but their exceptional quality ensures they’ll last you decades.

Tencel Eucalyptus

Tencel eucalyptus is a sustainable fiber revolutionizing bedding with its blend of eco-friendliness and comfort. Produced from eucalyptus trees through a closed-loop process, it creates incredibly soft, silky sheets. Tencel’s moisture-wicking properties regulate temperature, keeping sleepers cool and dry, while its smooth structure resists bacterial growth, benefiting those with sensitive skin. Breathable and durable, Tencel eucalyptus bedding offers a luxurious sleep experience with a reduced environmental footprint.

Sustainability: Tencel is a cellulosic fiber made from responsibly harvested, fast-growing, and highly renewable eucalyptus trees in a closed-loop process that reuses almost 100% of all water and solvents.

Properties: Tencel has an ultra-silky texture and shiny finish. The luxurious looking (and feeling) fabric is gentle and smooth, but is also long-lasting and durable. Tencel is antibacterial, antimicrobial, and moisture-wicking.

Who is it best for? Tencel bedding is best for people with sensitive skin. Tencel also wicks away moisture, making it a great option for anyone who tends to sweat at night.

Bamboo Lyocell

Bamboo lyocell is an eco-friendly fabric gaining popularity in sustainable bedding. Derived from fast-growing bamboo plants, it’s processed using a closed-loop system that recycles water and solvents. The resulting fabric is incredibly soft and smooth, often compared to silk. Bamboo lyocell sheets are naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, making them ideal for sensitive skin. They excel at moisture-wicking and temperature regulation, helping to keep sleepers cool and dry throughout the night. Durable and easy to care for, Bamboo lyocell bedding offers a luxurious feel with a reduced environmental impact.

Sustainability: Bamboo lyocell is a silky-feeling fabric. The bamboo plant is a rapidly growing grass that produces 35% more oxygen than trees and is known to improve soil quality and prevent erosion as well. This bamboo is transformed into the lyocell fabric using a closed-loop process that captures and reuses 99% of chemicals used. Bamboo lyocell is also more sustainable than bamboo viscose because it’s produced using a closed-loop process that recycles water and solvents, significantly reducing environmental impact, while bamboo viscose often involves harsh chemicals and greater water waste in its production.

Properties: Sleek, smooth, and buttery soft, bamboo lyocell is a luxurious material that feels like silk, but is completely vegan. The unique fabric is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic, making it perfect for those with allergies or other sensitivities. Despite feeling like silk, lyocell is strong and doesn’t wear and tear easily.

Who is it best for? Bamboo lyocell bedding is best for people with sensitive skin. Bamboo lyocell also wicks away moisture, making it another option for those that may sweat at night.

This story was produced by Made Trade and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.