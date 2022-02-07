Visitors to Ascarate Park will not have to pay parking fees on weekends

EL PASO, Texas - Commissioners Court approved a proposal presented by Commissioner David Stout that will end parking fees charged to visitors on regular weekends. Fees will still be charged on holidays and for major events.

Commissioner Stout described Ascarate Park as, "El Paso's version of Central Park." During Monday's regular meeting, Stout said the park needs to be accessible to the public, especially since the pandemic highlighted the need for health and wellness.

At 400-plus acres, Ascarate Park is the largest public-use recreation park in the county. It includes an 18-hole 72 par golf course, a 9-hold executive golf course, a clubhouse and concessions.

Ascarate Park also has the 48-acre surface lake with a boardwalk, fully equipped aquatic center, and playgrounds which will see the opening of the 'All Abilities' playground.

The park houses the Healing Garden in tribute to the 23 victims of the August 3rd mass shooting.

Parking fees are $2 on Saturdays and Sundays and usually increase for special events. Monday's decision by the commissioners opens up almost 90 weekend days for the public to enjoy the park.

Commissioner Stout added, "making the park more accessible for the vast majority of weekends will help our ongoing efforts to raise Ascarate Park's profile and draw people".

The public is invited to join planning sessions on March 12 and 16 to discuss how to make the park more accessible. For information on those sessions, check out @epcountyparks on Facebook.”