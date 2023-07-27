Live Active El Paso Hosts Free Backpack, School Supply Drive 

The City of El Paso’s Live Active El Paso program in sponsorship with Raiz Federal Credit Union and PBC Marketing-Insurance Brokerage Agency are hosting a free backpack and school supply drive as part of the citywide 3K Walk/Run series starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 29 at Marty Robbins Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

The event will begin with a 3K Walk/Run for families through the park followed by a backpack and school supply drive, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve bases to school-aged children.

To receive a free backpack, visitors must walk or run around the park at least one time (backpacks are limited). In addition, free haircut vouchers and hot dogs will be provided by the El Paso Rams Football Club.

Backpacks and school supplies have been donated by Raiz FCU, PBC, Premier Primary Care Clinic, El Paso Public Health Department, and El Paso Rams Football Club. Free haircut vouchers will be provided by the Montana Barber Institute. Free hot dogs and entertainment will be provided by the El Paso Rams Football Club.

About the 3K Walk/Run Series

The 3K Walk/Run series occurs the last Saturday of each month June through August at different parks:

Saturday, July 29

8 to 10 a.m.

Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.)

Featuring a back-to-school backpack drive giveaway

Saturday, August 26

8 to 10 a.m.

Eastwood Park, 3110 Parkwood St.

Featuring a Live Active EP anniversary celebration