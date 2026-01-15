Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: How to to Enroll in the STEAR Program

Screenshot 2026-01-15 091946
By
New
Published 9:29 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Department of Public Health is urging residents with disabilities and medical needs to sign up for a statewide registry designed to help first responders identify people who may need assistance during emergencies.

Who Should Register?

The STEAR program is designed for individuals who may need additional assistance during an emergency, including:

  • People with disabilities
  • Medically fragile individuals
  • Those with access and functional needs, such as:
  • Limited mobility
  • Communication barriers
  • Medical assistance requirements
  • Individuals requiring personal care or transportation assistance

How to Register

El Paso residents can register using the following methods:

In-Person Registration Assistance

To make registration easier, staff will be available for in-person assistance at the following locations throughout January:

  • Pavo Real Senior Center
    9311 Alameda Ave.
    9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 8
  • Grandview Senior Center
    3134 Jefferson Ave.
    9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 9
  • Jessie M. Happiness Senior Center
    563 N. Carolina Dr.
    9 to 11 a.m., Monday, January 12
  • Hilos De Plata Senior Center
    4451 Delta Dr.
    9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 13
  • Memorial Senior Center
    1800 Byron St.
    9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 14
  • Polly Harris Senior Center
    650 Wallenburg Dr.
    9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 15
  • San Juan Senior Center
    5701 Tamburo Ct.
    9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 16
  • South El Paso Senior Center
    600 S. Ochoa St.
    9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 20
  • Wellington Chew Senior Center
    4430 Maxwell Ave.
    9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 21

For more information, visit ElPasoReady.org or EPHealth.gov under the Emergency Preparedness tab, or call 211.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.