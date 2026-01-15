ABC-7 at 4: How to to Enroll in the STEAR Program
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Department of Public Health is urging residents with disabilities and medical needs to sign up for a statewide registry designed to help first responders identify people who may need assistance during emergencies.
Who Should Register?
The STEAR program is designed for individuals who may need additional assistance during an emergency, including:
- People with disabilities
- Medically fragile individuals
- Those with access and functional needs, such as:
- Limited mobility
- Communication barriers
- Medical assistance requirements
- Individuals requiring personal care or transportation assistance
How to Register
El Paso residents can register using the following methods:
- Online: STEAR.tdem.texas.gov
- Call: 211
- Fax or email completed forms to: (866) 557-1074 or STEAR@dps.texas.gov
In-Person Registration Assistance
To make registration easier, staff will be available for in-person assistance at the following locations throughout January:
- Pavo Real Senior Center
9311 Alameda Ave.
9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 8
- Grandview Senior Center
3134 Jefferson Ave.
9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 9
- Jessie M. Happiness Senior Center
563 N. Carolina Dr.
9 to 11 a.m., Monday, January 12
- Hilos De Plata Senior Center
4451 Delta Dr.
9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 13
- Memorial Senior Center
1800 Byron St.
9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 14
- Polly Harris Senior Center
650 Wallenburg Dr.
9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 15
- San Juan Senior Center
5701 Tamburo Ct.
9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 16
- South El Paso Senior Center
600 S. Ochoa St.
9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 20
- Wellington Chew Senior Center
4430 Maxwell Ave.
9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 21
For more information, visit ElPasoReady.org or EPHealth.gov under the Emergency Preparedness tab, or call 211.