ABC-7 at 4: How to to Enroll in the STEAR Program

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Department of Public Health is urging residents with disabilities and medical needs to sign up for a statewide registry designed to help first responders identify people who may need assistance during emergencies.

Who Should Register?

The STEAR program is designed for individuals who may need additional assistance during an emergency, including:

People with disabilities

Medically fragile individuals

Those with access and functional needs, such as:

Limited mobility

Communication barriers

Medical assistance requirements

Individuals requiring personal care or transportation assistance



How to Register

El Paso residents can register using the following methods:

Online: STEAR.tdem.texas.gov

Call: 211

Fax or email completed forms to: (866) 557-1074 or STEAR@dps.texas.gov

In-Person Registration Assistance

To make registration easier, staff will be available for in-person assistance at the following locations throughout January:

Pavo Real Senior Center

9311 Alameda Ave.

9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 8

3134 Jefferson Ave.

9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 9

563 N. Carolina Dr.

9 to 11 a.m., Monday, January 12

4451 Delta Dr.

9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 13

1800 Byron St.

9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 14

650 Wallenburg Dr.

9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 15

5701 Tamburo Ct.

9 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 16

600 S. Ochoa St.

9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 20

4430 Maxwell Ave.

9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 21

For more information, visit ElPasoReady.org or EPHealth.gov under the Emergency Preparedness tab, or call 211.