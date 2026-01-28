Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Paso del Norte Health Foundation diabetes initiatives

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Michael Kelly with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation joins us to discuss the organization's diabetes initiatives.

Eligible organizations must have programs that:

  • Prevent
  • Detect
  • Manage diabetes*Includes pre-diabetes, type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

Priority funding areas include:

  • Diabetes education
  • Diabetes support
  • Capacity and systems improvements
  • Diabetes Alliance initiatives

For more details and to apply, visit the online application portal on pdnhf.org.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

