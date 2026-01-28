ABC-7 at 4: Paso del Norte Health Foundation diabetes initiatives
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Michael Kelly with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation joins us to discuss the organization's diabetes initiatives.
Eligible organizations must have programs that:
- Prevent
- Detect
- Manage diabetes*Includes pre-diabetes, type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.
Priority funding areas include:
- Diabetes education
- Diabetes support
- Capacity and systems improvements
- Diabetes Alliance initiatives
For more details and to apply, visit the online application portal on pdnhf.org.