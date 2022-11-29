Avoid being scammed this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas - Holiday scams capitalize on the increase in online shopping, travel, and charitable giving during the holiday season by trying to trick you into giving up money, gift cards, or sensitive information.

The two most common holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never received. On the other end, a non-payment scam is where the gifts have been shipped, but the seller is never paid.

Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s legitimate and secure, and If you’re purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research and check reviews.

Verify the buyer or seller before moving forward with a purchase. If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check their feedback rating. Be wary of buyers and sellers with mostly negative ratings or no ratings at all.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Centers report. Holiday scams cost people more than $337 million. One important thing to remember is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.