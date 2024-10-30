

The deadliest intersections in the Northeastern United States

Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

Intersections present a unique set of hazards for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Conflicting traffic patterns, limited visibility, and improper signaling often contribute to the high number of fatal accidents at these locations.

To better understand where motorists and other road users are at the highest risk of being killed, Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on fatal accidents that took place between 2004 and 2022.

During that span, over 21,000 people were killed at intersections in the Northeastern United States—with urban areas being particularly dangerous due to higher traffic volumes.

Key Findings:

Nine of the 10 deadliest intersections in the Northeast are four-way intersections with traffic control signals.

Rhode Island and Maine are the only two states with more than one intersection among the top 12 deadliest in the region.

Three of the deadliest intersections can be found on US-1.

84% of all fatal intersection-related crashes at the intersections happened in urban areas—the most of any U.S. region.

Fatal intersection-related crashes are more likely to involve a pedestrian in the Northeast. In fact, one in four involved a pedestrian.

A Decline in Fatal Crashes

Unlike other major U.S. regions, the Northeast saw a decline in intersection-related fatalities during the observation period. Fatal crashes dropped by 8.5%, while the number of fatalities decreased by 9%. Despite this overall improvement, the Northeast had the highest proportion of pedestrian-involved crashes at intersections, with 27% of all crashes involving at least one pedestrian.



The 10 Deadliest Intersections in the Northeast United States

Graphic showing deadliest intersections in the Northeast

Here are the intersections with the most fatal crashes during the observation period:



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus

Lalor Street and SR-129

Graphic showing Lalor Street & SR-129 with statistics overlaid.

With seven fatal crashes and seven fatalities, the intersection of Lalor Street and SR-129 in Mercer County, New Jersey is the deadliest in the Northeastern and among the five most dangerous intersections in the entire United States.

Mercer County, New Jersey

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Seven

Fatalities: Seven



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus

SR-132 (Street Road) and SR-2019 (Knights Road)

Graphics showing SR-132 & SR-2019 with statistics overlaid.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Six

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus

Jamaica Ave and Woodhaven Boulevard

Graphic showing Jamaica Ave and Woodhaven Boulevard with statistics overlaid.

Queens County, New York

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Five

Fatalities: Five



Google Earth // Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy

SR-70 and Massachusetts Avenue

Graphic showing SR-70 and Massachusetts Avenue with statistics overlaid.

Ocean County, New Jersey

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Five

Fatalities: Five



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus, Airbus

C Street and US-1 Roosevelt Boulevard

Graphic with C Street and US-1 Roosevelt with statistics overlaid.

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Airbus

CR-51 (Moriches-Riverhead Road) and CR-111 (Captain Daniel Roe Highway)

Graphic showing CR-51 and CR-111 with statistics overlaid.

Suffolk County, New York

Traffic Control Device: None

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy

Grand Avenue and Village Avenue

Graphic showing Grand Avenue and Village Avenue with statistics overlaid.

Nassau County, New York

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus, Data SIO, NOAA

US-1 and East Jersey Street

Graphic showing US-1 and East Jersey Street with statistics overlaid.

Union County, New Jersey

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy

US-1 and East Grand Street

Graphic showing US-1 and East Grand Street with statistics overlaid.

Union County, New Jersey

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus, Airbus, Data SIO

Andover Road and US-130 (Burlington Pike)

Graphic showing Andover Road and US-130 with statistics overlaid.

Burlington County, New Jersey

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four

Data and Methodology

This analysis is based on fatal crash data provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, for the years 2004 through 2022. Only crashes marked as “intersection-related” by the NHTSA were included. The Northeastern region is defined by the Census Bureau and includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

