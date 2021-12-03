Skip to Content
cnn-business-consumer
By
Published 4:14 AM

Disappointing jobs report: American employers added only 210,000 new jobs in November

<i>Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images</i><br/>The US jobs recovery has picked up steam again in the final months of the year
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The US jobs recovery has picked up steam again in the final months of the year

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected. It was a disappointing result, especially considering the hires took place before the Omicron variant became a global concern.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

cnn-business-consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content