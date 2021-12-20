Three siblings among 5 victims in fatal Louisiana wrecks

WHITEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana family is mourning the death of three siblings who died in a Friday night wreck that also killed a Georgia man driving the wrong way on a rural interstate. Louisiana state troopers say a pickup truck driven by John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, hit an SUV with five people inside on Interstate 49 near Whiteville. Killed were 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, all of Jeanerette. Lundy also died. Katie Simmons DeRouen told The Advocate that three of the victims were her younger siblings. She says they were driving home from a basketball game in Monroe in which her brother had played.