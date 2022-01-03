Historic all-female city council leads Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the first time in the history of Las Cruces, six women are representing all six districts in the city council.

"We have so many single mamas raising children in our community," said Councilwoman Kasandra Gandara, who represents district one. "I think having an all-women-council can give women hope."

"I'm honestly really excited to be part of frankly, a historic moment," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, who represents district four. "For so many of us, we haven't seen ourselves represented."

Not only are the councilors all female, but the majority are women of color. Councilwoman Becky Corran, who represents district five, also identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"Women haven't always been necessarily included in the spaces we see," said Councilwoman Corran. "In my case, I'm a queer woman. I think it really brings a different perspective."

She joins Councilwoman Becky Graham, who represents district three, as the newest members of the council.

"It's amazing that I get to come in as a new councilor with a complete slate of colleagues who are women," Councilwoman Graham said. She joked that she was "the only third grader campaigning for Geraldine Ferraro," the former U.S. congresswoman.

All the female lawmakers said they hope to inspire the next generation to run for public office.

"Oftentimes, we get asked, 'Who were your heroes growing up?'" recalled Councilwoman Tessa Abeyta-Stuve, who represents district two. "In my case, I didn't have a lot of people that looked like me."