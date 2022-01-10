Could Ascarate Park get a name change? How does Ascarate Meadows sound?

EL PASO, Texas -- Ascarate Park Golf & Aquatics is one of the oldest, largest and most well known parks in El Paso but pretty soon that familiar name could be no more.

It's a topic that came up in Monday's commissioner court meeting and while it's not set in stone, one name being thrown around is Ascarate Meadows.

For County Judge Ricardo Samaniego a new name would be more all encompassing.

"If we created the name change than people would also realize that it's changed and there are new things there," Samaniego said.

Before we see a change though, first the idea will be taken to the public. The commissioners court plans on sending out a survey.

ABC-7 decided to ask El Pasoans exactly what they think and the responses were mixed.

"I like it the way it is right now," Daniel Swanberg said. But I think a new name could be an excellent change that would attract more people to this area."

"Keep the name," David Ehuerta said. "That's the way everybody knows it."

Not only will the survey ask if there should be a name change at all, but it will also ask for your new name suggestions. Some of the names El Pasoans told ABC-7 were Ascarate Recreational Area, Ascarate Sports Complex, Ascarate Lake Park, Ascarate Country Resort.

If there is to be a name change, County Commissioners made it very clear the name would always include Ascarate.