Ryanair can’t stop trolling Boris Johnson

Ryanair has restarted one of its most popular services: trolling Boris Johnson.

The budget airline posted a spoof summer drinks menu on its Twitter account on Tuesday, mocking the prime minister over a “bring your own booze” event that was held in Downing Street’s garden at the height of the United Kingdom’s first Covid-19 lockdown.

The parody inflight drinks include a “Bojohito” that includes a “dash of deceitfulness” and a “Virgin Vax on the Beach” — though passengers can “bring [their] own booze” to give it a kick.

On Monday, it emerged that Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had emailed an invitation to more than 100 Downing Street staffers to “socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden” on May 20, 2020.

The email, which has been independently confirmed by CNN, told guests to “make the most of the lovely weather.” Johnson admitted in parliament on Wednesday that he attended the event.

Ryanair twisted the knife again as outrage grew on Wednesday, when it posted a picture of a Wordle — the popular word game — spelling out “RULES”.

“It was a pretty easy word to follow, but not when your leader doesn’t know/understand the word either,” the tweet said.

It’s not the first time that Ryanair has trolled the UK government over officials breaking their own pandemic rules.

In December, Ryanair posted several tweets after stories emerged of drinks parties taking place in Downing Street, including a mock grid of Covid “alert levels” — joking that when the rest of the country is in Stage 5, and healthcare services are “overwhelmed,” Downing Street is in “full on rave” mode.

Europe’s busiest airline has been unforgiving in its criticism of Johnson’s overall handling of the pandemic.

CEO Michael O’Leary told The Guardian last month that travel restrictions introduced after the Omicron variant outbreak were the product of “panic,” and speculated they were designed to distract from government scandals.

Despite repeatedly ranking as the United Kingdom’s least favorite short-haul airline, Ryanair’s social media mischief has been a hit with followers who enjoy its trolling of celebrities, politicians and even, on occasion, its own customers.

