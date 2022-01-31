US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang. The attack is the latest example of serious violence within the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons. The agency has struggled through a multitude of crises in recent years, including widespread staffing shortages, serious employee misconduct, a series of escapes and deaths.