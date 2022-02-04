Horse dies after vehicle rear-ends Doña Ana County firetruck

VADO, New Mexico - A vehicle towing multiple horses slammed into a Doña Ana County firetruck Thursday morning, killing one horse and sending one person to the hospital, according to a fire captain in the department.

At the time of the crash, firefighters were responding to another crash at 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 156, according to Capt. Arturo Herrera. Upon impact, he said the first responders immediately jumped out of the truck and began helping the vehicle occupants that hit them.

Capt. Herrera confirmed one person was hospitalized after the crash. He also said a horse had to be put down following the impact.