Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying

MARTINDALE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane Turner was indicted Wednesday for the October shooting death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan immigrant who lived in Austin. Police say Turner shot Dghoughi as he was backing out of the driveway about 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Turner’s home in Martindale, about 30 miles south of Austin. Turner told a 911 operator that the driver had pulled a gun on him, but investigators said they found no firearm in the car. Turner has said he was acting in self-defense.