Did the pandemic upend your retirement plans? Share your story

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

The past two years have dramatically altered the retirement calculus for millions of Americans.

For some, the threat of contracting Covid-19 pushed them out of the workforce before they were ready. Others found they could retire sooner than they’d planned, thanks to a booming stock market and soaring home prices.

We want to know how the pandemic has affected your retirement plans, for better or for worse. Share your story below.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.