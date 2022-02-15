Dow futures jump after Russia says it’s withdrawing some troops

By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Wall Street’s Russia-Ukraine fears eased Tuesday morning after Russia announced it is withdrawing some troops following the completion of recent drills near Ukraine.

Dow futures jumped more than 400 points, or 1.1%. S&P 500 futures surged 1.5% and Nasdaq futures were 2% higher.

Investors have been concerned that an armed Russian conflict with Ukraine could badly damage the global economy. A war could send prices surging in regions that have already been struggling with rapidly rising inflation, especially as energy supplies could be disrupted in the middle of a conflict. Russia is a major exporter of oil and particularly natural gas.

US oil futures tumbled about 3.5%. That’s despite the fact that Russia stressed Tuesday that major military exercises would continue.

The market reaction to signs of potential de-escalation is the latest example of investors hanging on nearly every headline emerging from the crisis.

The Dow and S&P 500 have declined three days in a row, including a drop on Monday that came after the State Department announced the closure of the US embassy in Kyiv.

US oil prices jumped above $95 a barrel Monday for the first time since 2014 on concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, crude reversed course Tuesday morning, falling to $92 a barrel.

